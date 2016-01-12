LONDON Jan 12 British staff recruitment firm Michael Page reported a 9.2 percent rise in underlying profit on Tuesday, as strong demand in continental Europe and the United States offset a slowdown in Asia and the UK.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said profit in 2015 rose to 555.9 million pounds ($807.6 million), from 532.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Michael Page said currency exchange headwinds lowered its gross profit by around 26 million pounds for the year ended December 31, with operating profit around 4 million pounds lower. ($1 = 0.6883 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Sandle)