March 11 British staff recruitment firm Michael Page posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for permanent jobs in UK, Germany, the U.S. and Greater China.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions in areas such as accounting and finance, said its revenue rose 4.1 percent to 1.05 billion pounds ($1.58 billion), for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014.

Pretax profit before exceptional items rose to 78.4 million pounds, compared with 67.1 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.6637 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru and Li-mei Hoang in London)