By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Jan 13 British staff recruitment firm
Michael Page posted a 12.9 percent rise in underlying
fourth-quarter fees on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand in all
of its regions and adding to hopes that a global economic
recovery is under way.
"It (the outlook) seems to be progressively slowly improving
but not without its road bumps," Chief Executive Steve Ingham
told Reuters.
"I'm very mindful that there are uncertainties out there so
we continue to invest in a very careful way," he added.
Michael Page, which specialises in professional areas such
as accounting and finance, reaffirmed that it expected to report
an operating profit for 2014 at the lower end of analyst
expectations at around 77.6 million pounds.
"Full-year profit is expected to be a minimum of current
market consensus, implying immaterial outperformance versus our
77.6 million forecast," said Liberum analysts who have a "hold"
rating on the stock.
"This is reassuring, given we downgraded the full-year
expectation by 3 percent at Q3 to account for investment in
PagePersonnel and caution with regards to the macro outlook,"
they added.
Shares in the company were up 5 percent at 448 pence by 0942
GMT, making it one of the highest risers in the FTSE 250
index.
Rival Hays also gave an optimistic outlook last week, when
it raised its first-half operating profit forecast following an
11 percent rise in fees in its fiscal second quarter ended Dec.
31 on the back of strong demand in Britain, Australia and Asia.
Michael Page, which mainly finds candidates to fill
permanent positions, said net fees in the last quarter rose to
136.2 million pounds ($206.4 million), from 125.1 million in
the same period of 2013.
It also said the number of permanent jobs it had filled grew
by 13.4 percent in the quarter, on a like-for-like basis, whilst
temporary placements grew by 11.1 percent.
Net fees in all of its regions grew by more than 10 percent
in the quarter, with its Americas and Europe, Middle East and
Africa divisions posting growth of 20.2 percent and 12.5 percent
respectively.
($1=0.6598 pounds)
