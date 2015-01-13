(Adds comments by CEO, further details)

By Li-mei Hoang

LONDON Jan 13 British staff recruitment firm Michael Page posted a 12.9 percent rise in underlying fourth-quarter fees on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand in all of its regions and adding to hopes that a global economic recovery is under way.

"It (the outlook) seems to be progressively slowly improving but not without its road bumps," Chief Executive Steve Ingham told Reuters.

"I'm very mindful that there are uncertainties out there so we continue to invest in a very careful way," he added.

Michael Page, which specialises in professional areas such as accounting and finance, reaffirmed that it expected to report an operating profit for 2014 at the lower end of analyst expectations at around 77.6 million pounds.

"Full-year profit is expected to be a minimum of current market consensus, implying immaterial outperformance versus our 77.6 million forecast," said Liberum analysts who have a "hold" rating on the stock.

"This is reassuring, given we downgraded the full-year expectation by 3 percent at Q3 to account for investment in PagePersonnel and caution with regards to the macro outlook," they added.

Shares in the company were up 5 percent at 448 pence by 0942 GMT, making it one of the highest risers in the FTSE 250 index.

Rival Hays also gave an optimistic outlook last week, when it raised its first-half operating profit forecast following an 11 percent rise in fees in its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31 on the back of strong demand in Britain, Australia and Asia.

Michael Page, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said net fees in the last quarter rose to 136.2 million pounds ($206.4 million), from 125.1 million in the same period of 2013.

It also said the number of permanent jobs it had filled grew by 13.4 percent in the quarter, on a like-for-like basis, whilst temporary placements grew by 11.1 percent.

Net fees in all of its regions grew by more than 10 percent in the quarter, with its Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa divisions posting growth of 20.2 percent and 12.5 percent respectively. ($1=0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)