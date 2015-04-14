LONDON, April 14 British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after posting a 10.9 percent rise in underlying first-quarter gross profit, boosted by strong demand in all of its regions.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said on Tuesday gross profits for the first quarter rose to 135.6 million pounds ($199 million) from 126.6 million a year earlier.

Michael Page, which raised its total headcount to 5,680, also said headwinds from currency translations would lower first-quarter profits by around 5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6818 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)