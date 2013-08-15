UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON Aug 16 New Zealand based jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd reported on Friday a 9.6 percent rise in annual profit on the back of higher sales.
The company, which has more than 250 stores in New Zealand, Australia and North America, said net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was NZ$40.0 million ($32.12 million).
Last month it reported a 6.8 percent rise in total sales, but flat same store sales for the 12 months.
The company, controlled by founder Michael Hill and family interests, declared a dividend of 4.0 cents a share against last year's 3.5 cents. ($1 = 1.2454 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources