WELLINGTON Jan 11 New Zealand based jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd said on Wednesday it expects a lift in first half operating earnings on the back of higher sales.

The company, which has stores in New Zealand, Australia and North America, said same store sales for the half year to Dec 31 were up 2.3 percent on a year earlier.

It said it expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the period in the range of NZ$33 million to NZ$35 million ($26 million to $27.6 million) compared with NZ$32.3 million the year before.

Michael Hill shares last traded on Jan 10 at NZ$0.87.

($1=NZ$1.27) (Gyles Beckford)