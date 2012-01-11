WELLINGTON Jan 11 New Zealand based
jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd said
on Wednesday it expects a lift in first half operating earnings
on the back of higher sales.
The company, which has stores in New Zealand, Australia and
North America, said same store sales for the half year to Dec 31
were up 2.3 percent on a year earlier.
It said it expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
for the period in the range of NZ$33 million to NZ$35 million
($26 million to $27.6 million) compared with NZ$32.3 million the
year before.
Michael Hill shares last traded on Jan 10 at NZ$0.87.
($1=NZ$1.27)
(Gyles Beckford)