WELLINGTON Feb 16 New Zealand based jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd reported on Thursday a 11.5 percent rise in first half profit on the back of higher sales.

The company, which has stores in New Zealand, Australia and North America, said net profit for the six months to Dec 31 was NZ$26.3 million ($22.02 million) compared with the previous year's NZ$23.9 million.

In January, Michael Hill International forecast a slight lift in half year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) after a rise in same store sales, but warned a challenging Australian market was pressured margins would weigh on profits.

The company, controlled by founder Michael Hill and family interests, declared a dividend of 2 cents a share against last year's 1.5 cents.

Michael Hill shares closed on Wednesday at NZ$0.87, flat for the year against a near-1 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

