WELLINGTON Aug 15 New Zealand controlled jewelry retailer Michael Hill International Ltd reported on Friday a 22 percent fall in annual profit as costs of an ongoing tax dispute offset a rise in sales.

The company, which has more than 280 stores in New Zealand, Australia and North America, said net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was A$25.04 million ($23.32 million) compared with A$32.1 million a year earlier.

The company, controlled by founder Michael Hill and family interests, declared an unchanged dividend of 4 cents a share.