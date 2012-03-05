LONDON, March 5 A large number of music
files of the late "king of pop" Michael Jackson were allegedly
stolen from record company Sony Music by computer hackers,
sources familiar with the case said on Monday.
Sony Music, a unit of Sony Corps, signed a $250 million deal
with Jackson's estate in 2010, the year after the "Thriller"
singer's death, to release 10 albums covering previously
unreleased material and his back catalogue.
On Friday, two men appeared in a British court accused of
offences connected with the alleged security breach. They were
arrested last May and charged in September.
James Marks and James McCormick denied the charges under the
Computer Misuse Act and the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act
at Leicester Crown Court.
According to the Serious Organised Crime Agency, they were
remanded on bail and were due to stand trial in January next
year.
Sony Music did not have an immediate comment to make on the
allegations, and the IFPI record industry lobby group declined
to comment on an ongoing investigation.
Sources could not confirm British media reports that tens of
thousands of files, most of them by Jackson, were allegedly
downloaded illegally, although files can vary from entire tracks
to small snippets of music.
The allegations come less than a year after Sony faced
widespread criticism over its systems security when hackers
accessed personal information on 77 million PlayStation Network
and Qriocity accounts.
The company later revealed hackers had stolen data from 25
million accounts of a separate sytem, its Sony Online
Entertainment PC games network.
