* Q3 EPS $0.20 vs $0.16 last yr
* Q3 revenue up 68 pct at $373.6 mln
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.10-$0.12 vs est $0.11
* Expects Q4 revenue $350-$355 mln vs est $347.4 mln
* Shares rise 26 pct
By Meenakshi Iyer
Feb 14 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
reported robust quarterly results as its namesake luxury brand
saw strong demand, and said it expects its accessories business
to drive profits in the coming quarters.
Shares of the designer apparel and accessories company
jumped 26 percent to $42.19 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange, their highest since the stock's Dec. 15 debut.
The stock, which had risen 39 percent through Monday's
close, was trading up 22 percent at $41.25 in late morning
trade. It was the biggest percentage gainer on the exchange.
Chief Executive John Idol attributed the quarterly
performance to "the strong demand for the Michael Kors luxury
brand, our exciting assortment of fashion merchandise and our
exceptional jet-set in-store experience."
Last week, larger rival Ralph Lauren Corp also
reported strong results for the holiday quarter, helped by
double-digit sales growth at its own stores as well as increased
sales to department stores.
The luxury goods industry has rebounded strongly after the
sharp downturn of 2009, and watchmakers, luxury hotels, fashion
and leather goods groups were widely expected to close 2011 on a
strong note.
Michael Kors, which is known for its glitzy designs and
primarily caters to women in the 30-40 age group, expects a
fourth-quarter profit of 10 cents to 12 cents a share.
Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of 11 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I think it's a conservative guidance and sets them up for a
beat in the fourth quarter," Wedbush Securities analyst Corinna
Freedman told Reuters.
EUROPE DRIVES GROWTH
The company, named after its founder Michael Kors who is one
of the judges on the long-running TV fashion show "Project
Runway", said same-store sales grew 38 percent in the third
quarter.
"Comps accelerated significantly in December, driven by
traffic increases and increase in conversion," Nomura Equity
Research analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note.
Third-quarter revenue was driven by higher sales of luxury
leather accessories, such as handbags and small leather goods,
and watches.
Revenue at Michael Kors' Europe market tripled on a 34
percent jump in same-store sales and the company said it was
cautiously encouraged by the results in its wholesale operations
business in Japan, which is in the startup phase.
"The growth is coming from new markets like Europe and
Japan," Wedbush's Freedman said.
She expects the momentum in the watches category to continue
in the fourth quarter as well.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Michael Kors operated 231 retail
stores, including concessions, up from 156 retail stores a year
ago.
The company had said at the time of its listing that it
intended to more than double its store count in North America,
and have about 100 stores each in Europe and Japan.
Michael Kors, which also competes with the likes of Coach
, Burberry and Hermes International,
opened 28 retail stores during the third quarter.
It reported a third-quarter profit of $39 million, or 20
cents a share, compared with $27.8 million, or 16 cents a share,
a year ago.
Revenue rose 68 percent to $373.6 million.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel, Sriraj Kalluvila)