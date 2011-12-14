* IPO of 47.2 mln shares sold at $20 each - underwriter
By Brenton Cordeiro
Dec 14 Luxury lifestyle company Michael
Kors Holdings Ltd raised the size of its initial public
offering and priced it above the expected range, according to an
underwriter.
In all, 47.2 million shares were sold at $20 each,
generating proceeds of $944 million. At that price, the company
is valued at about $3.82 billion.
Michael Kors Holdings is named after chief creative officer
and founder Michael Kors, a well-known fashion designer and one
of the judges on the long-running TV fashion show "Project
Runway".
"A company like this can go public even in an uncertain
market based on their recent successes," IPOdesktop.com analyst
Francis Gaskins said. "They've done a lot of things correctly in
the past couple of years."
The company has not only stayed profitable through the
financial crisis, but has also managed to nearly double its
profit to $72.5 million for fiscal 2011.
Michael Kors himself is selling 5.8 million shares in the
IPO. Others offering shares include the company's chief
executive John Idol and its largest shareholder, Sportswear
Holdings Ltd. The company did not sell any shares itself.
The offering had originally been expected to be for 41.7
million shares, priced at $17-$19 a piece.
Michael Kors Holdings' offering follows a successful $2.1
billion IPO of Italian fashion house Prada SpA in Hong
Kong and a $487 million IPO of Italian luxury shoemaker
Salvatore Ferragamo.
The luxury goods industry has rebounded strongly after the
sharp downturn of 2009, and analysts see 2011 to be another
record year, particularly for watchmakers, luxury hotels,
fashion and leather goods groups.
Michael Kors Holdings with 169 stores in North America and
34 in Europe and Japan, competes with retailers such as Coach
, Burberry, Ralph Lauren and Hermes
International.
Seven investment banks led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
and J.P. Morgan underwrote the issue.
Michael Kors Holdings shares are expected to begin trading
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"KORS."
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore;
Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair, Sriraj Kalluvila)