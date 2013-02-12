BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q4 revenue of $209.9 mln
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
Feb 12 Fashion company Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a sharply higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, fueled by a 70 percent gain in revenue.
The company said net income was $130.0 million, or 64 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on Dec. 29, up from $32.0 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was $636.8 million, up from $373.6 million.
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
* Asanko Gold reiterates 2017 production guidance and Q4 2016 conference call details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: