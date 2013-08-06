Aug 6 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd's first-quarter net income nearly doubled as the fashion company's sales were helped by the roll-out of shops within department stores and gains in Europe, and the company said sales could rise as much as 32 percent this quarter.

Michael Kors said on Tuesday that total revenue in the quarter ended June 29 rose 54 percent to $640.9 million - well above the $570.5 million Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Comparable store sales rose 27.3 percent.

Net income rose to $125 million, or 61 cents per share, from $68.6 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.