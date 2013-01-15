European shares enjoy best weekly gains of 2017, French banks up
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
LONDON Jan 15 Michael Page International PLC : * Full year 2012 gross profit of £526.8M, down 1.5 pct in constant currencies on 2011 * Full year 2012 operating profit expected to be in the region of £65m1 (2011:
£86.0M) * Headcount: 5,099 at 31 December 2012, reduced by 187 (-3.5%) since start of
the year * Emea gross profit down 10.9 percent year on year (constant currency) to 51.4
million STG * Asia pacific gross profit up 10.1 percent year on year (constant currency) to
27.9 million STG * Uk gross profit down 2.2 percent year on year (constant currency) to 30.2
million STG * We do anticipate Q1 to be another challenging quarter
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's energy exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse AG is to purchase all shares in sector peer Nodal, based in Virginia, United States, Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
* Says delivers 1 A380 aircraft in January - February Source text: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)