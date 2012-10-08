LONDON Oct 8 Michael Page International PLC
:
* Group Q3 gross profit 126.5 million pounds (133.3 million
pounds at constant rates of exchange), 8.3 percent below Q2 2012
* UK (23 percent of group) Q3 gross profit 29.5 million pounds,
5.2 percent below Q2 2012 and 10.9 percent below Q3 2011
* Q3 permanent gross profit (77 percent of group) 97.9 million
pounds 10.4 percent below Q2 2012
* Q3 temporary gross profit (23% of group) 28.6 million pounds,
0.1 percent below Q2 2012
* Anticipating a challenging second half
* Do anticipate another challenging fourth quarter
* Expect our full year operating profit to be slightly below
current analyst