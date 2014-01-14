BRIEF-Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
Jan 14 Michael Page International PLC : * Fourth quarter gross profit of 125.0 million pounds, down 1.2 percent (+0.3 percent*) * Group gross profit from permanent recruitment in the fourth quarter was
93.6 million pounds, down 2.9 percent * Gross profit from temporary recruitment in the fourth quarter was 31.4 million pounds, up 4.3 percent * Source text
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.