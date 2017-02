(Removes extraneous word in second bullet point)

April 11 Michael Page International PLC : * Investec cuts Michael Page International Plc to hold from buy * Investec raises Michael Page International Plc target price to 465P from 360P For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580