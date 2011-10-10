* Growth slows across markets, UK flat

* Q3 gross profit up 27 pct, meeting analysts' expectations

* Chairman to retire at end of the year

* Shares down 4.7 pct (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 10 British recruiter Michael Page Intl said it had little visibility on the rest of the year after economic turmoil put the brakes on demand across all regions in the third quarter.

The white-collar recruiter, which fills positions in finance, accounting and legal services, said growth had slowed in Continental Europe, and progress in the UK had almost come to a standstill.

"Bad news tends to lead to indecision from candidates and clients and that has had some impact on our business," Chief Executive Steve Ingham told reporters on a conference call.

"It's that indecision that has crept into our market that has caused the growth rates to come off the peak they were."

His comments came after Michael Page, reported a 22 percent rise, measured in constant currency, in gross profit to 142.7 million pounds ($223 million), broadly in line with analysts' forecasts for the third quarter.

Shares in the company, which have fallen 32 percent since June, were 4.7 percent lower at 346.5 pence by 1007 GMT.

Analyst Graham Brown at Evolution said net fees growth of 22 percent was well below the 29 percent and 30 percent seen in the first and second quarters.

"The increasingly concerning macro-economic outlook has placed estimates on a sharp downgrade cycle," he said.

"Unlike other staffers, though, the shares remain above their 10-year average, in part owing to their faster growth trajectory."

Michael Page, like its competitor Hays , is being helped by emerging markets, such as Latin America, up 60 percent, and Asia, up 42 percent, although growth in both had slowed from the first half.

Ingham said clients across all regions were more cautious about taking on staff while there was so much uncertainty about the fate of the global economy.

"Apart from one or two banks, we have not seen clients cancelling jobs so much as saying 'I think we will see the candidate one more time'," he said.

"I don't think it's catastrophic... but people are just being cautious about making the actual offer and that just reflects all the very negative news out there."

Ingham said the group would continue to invest, however, where it saw opportunities for longer-term growth, such as in Latin America.

Michael Page also said its chairman Adrian Montague would retire at the end of the year, and would be replaced by non-executive board member Robin Buchanan. ($1=0.640 British Pounds) (Editing by Rhys Jones and Mike Nesbit)