* Growth slows across markets, UK flat
* Q3 gross profit up 27 pct, meeting analysts' expectations
* Chairman to retire at end of the year
* Shares down 4.7 pct
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Oct 10 British recruiter Michael Page
Intl said it had little visibility on the rest of the
year after economic turmoil put the brakes on demand across all
regions in the third quarter.
The white-collar recruiter, which fills positions in
finance, accounting and legal services, said growth had slowed
in Continental Europe, and progress in the UK had almost come to
a standstill.
"Bad news tends to lead to indecision from candidates and
clients and that has had some impact on our business," Chief
Executive Steve Ingham told reporters on a conference call.
"It's that indecision that has crept into our market that
has caused the growth rates to come off the peak they were."
His comments came after Michael Page, reported a 22 percent
rise, measured in constant currency, in gross profit to 142.7
million pounds ($223 million), broadly in line with analysts'
forecasts for the third quarter.
Shares in the company, which have fallen 32 percent since
June, were 4.7 percent lower at 346.5 pence by 1007 GMT.
Analyst Graham Brown at Evolution said net fees growth of 22
percent was well below the 29 percent and 30 percent seen in the
first and second quarters.
"The increasingly concerning macro-economic outlook has
placed estimates on a sharp downgrade cycle," he said.
"Unlike other staffers, though, the shares remain above
their 10-year average, in part owing to their faster growth
trajectory."
Michael Page, like its competitor Hays , is being
helped by emerging markets, such as Latin America, up 60
percent, and Asia, up 42 percent, although growth in both had
slowed from the first half.
Ingham said clients across all regions were more cautious
about taking on staff while there was so much uncertainty about
the fate of the global economy.
"Apart from one or two banks, we have not seen clients
cancelling jobs so much as saying 'I think we will see the
candidate one more time'," he said.
"I don't think it's catastrophic... but people are just
being cautious about making the actual offer and that just
reflects all the very negative news out there."
Ingham said the group would continue to invest, however,
where it saw opportunities for longer-term growth, such as in
Latin America.
Michael Page also said its chairman Adrian Montague would
retire at the end of the year, and would be replaced by
non-executive board member Robin Buchanan.
($1=0.640 British Pounds)
