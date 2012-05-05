* Temping firm takeovers may not drive efficient growth-CEO
* Price tag of over 2 bln GBP a lot for staffing firm-CEO
ZURICH May 5 The chief executive of staffing
firm Michael Page does not expect to undertake any
acquisitions and said any offers for his company would have to
be markedly above 2 billion pounds ($3.23 billion), a Swiss
newspaper reported on Saturday.
London-listed Michael Page competes with Swiss-listed
temping firm Adecco.
"Since its inception Michael Page hasn't done any takeovers
and I don't expect us to do that in the future either," the
firm's Chief Executive Steve Ingham told the German-language
Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"I have not yet seen evidence that in our business
acquisitions are efficient means of growth."
Ingham said that given his firm's market capitalisation of
1.3 billion pounds and the premium was about 70 percent, then an
offer of more than 2 billion pounds would be necessary.
"And that's a lot of money to pay for a temping firm given
the risk that experienced advisors jump ship."
($1 = 0.6189 British pounds)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Robert Birsel)