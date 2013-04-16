LONDON, April 16 British recruiter PageGroup
reported a fall in first quarter profit after continued
economic weakness in Europe and said it expected the next few
months to be challenging.
The firm, which specialises in professional areas such as
accounting and finance, on Tuesday said gross profit fell to 127
million pounds ($194.46 million) in the three months to the end
of March, down 6.7 percent year-on-year, but up 0.2 percent on
the fourth quarter.
"With difficult trading conditions continuing in several
markets, we anticipate the second quarter to be a challenging
quarter," Chief Executive Steve Ingham said.
In the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the group's
largest, accounting for 41 percent of profits, its profit fell
13.8 percent year-on-year to 52 million pounds.
The biggest drags on the business were France and Germany,
where the firm predominantly works finding permanent jobs for
candidates, where profits fell 17 and 27 percent, respectively.
However, the firm said it saw some improvement in Southern
Europe, particularly in Spain.
Rival recruiter Hays, Britain's largest by market value,
last week said its UK business had delivered quarter-on-quarter
growth for the first time in around two years, highlighting
construction and temporary recruitment as bright spots.
PageGroup said that property and construction was also one
of its strongest performing areas in Britain.
The firm also highlighted a strong performance in parts of
the Asia Pacific, though it said market conditions in Australia
became significantly more challenging.
It said that its permanent to temporary placement ratio at
group level was 77:23 in the first quarter.