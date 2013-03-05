LONDON, March 5 Michael Page International PLC : * Auto alert - Michael Page International Plc total dividend 10 pence

per share * Auto alert - Michael Page International Plc final dividend 6.75 pence

per share * Group gross profit reduced by -4.9 percent (-1.5 percent) * 77 percent of gross profit generated outside the UK versus 61 percent five years ago * Gross profit from permanent placements reduced by 7 percent * Gross profit from temporary placements increased by 2 percent * 2012 underlying operating profit 65.1 million pounds * Trading became more challenging in the second half of the year as business

confidence deteriorated * Anticipate another challenging year in 2013, but expect to see improvement in

some markets