UPDATE 3-Deutsche Telekom core profit growth to halve as U.S. motor slows
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
LONDON, March 5 Michael Page International PLC : * Auto alert - Michael Page International Plc total dividend 10 pence
per share * Auto alert - Michael Page International Plc final dividend 6.75 pence
per share * Group gross profit reduced by -4.9 percent (-1.5 percent) * 77 percent of gross profit generated outside the UK versus 61 percent five years ago * Gross profit from permanent placements reduced by 7 percent * Gross profit from temporary placements increased by 2 percent * 2012 underlying operating profit 65.1 million pounds * Trading became more challenging in the second half of the year as business
confidence deteriorated * Anticipate another challenging year in 2013, but expect to see improvement in
some markets
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom is keen for its T-Mobile US subsidiary to take part in a consolidation of the U.S. mobile market and is open to being either a buyer or a seller, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)