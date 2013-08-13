LONDON Aug 13 British staff recruitment firm
PageGroup posted an 11 percent fall in first half profit and
said that the quiet European summer would make for a challenging
few months.
In the first six months of 2013, group revenue fell 0.9
percent to 503 million pounds ($779 million), with profit before
tax falling 11.3 percent to 32 million pounds.
PageGroup said that the market showed signs of improvement
in the second quarter, but warned that the third quarter would
still be challenging.
In Europe, Middle East and Africa, its largest division
representing 41 percent of gross profit, revenue fell 5.8
percent at constant exchange rates.
Around half of this comes from its permanent recruitment
businesses in France and Germany, which the firm said continued
to be impacted by wider euro zone issues.
In Britain, around a quarter of the group, its revenue and
gross profit were broadly flat, with hiring trends in sectors
such as digital and the public sector the strongest.
Its Australian business saw gross profit fall by a fifth as
the mining and commodities slowdown there stops firms taking on
new workers.
The firm shed 144 workers in the six months to end-June,
mostly from operational support jobs.