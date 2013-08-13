By Christine Murray
LONDON Aug 13 European employers' caution over
hiring better qualified and paid staff on permanent contracts
drove a 5 percent fall in gross profits at recruitment firm
PageGroup in the first half.
Hiring companies have struggled through a downturn that has
pushed unemployment in some southern euro zone economies past 20
percent and the company said hiring was still sluggish across
Europe although it was hopeful, as others in the sector are,
that a recovery is underway.
Some of PageGroup's competitors, like Hays, have
managed to offset the poor economic backdrop by being more
exposed to temporary hiring - which has picked up faster as some
of Europe's more robust markets show signs of growth.
But even allowing for that trend, the company looks to be
lagging its competitors and its shares fell around 4 percent
after the results on Tuesday.
The world's no. 1 staffing firm Adecco last week reported
profits well above forecast, driving its shares to a two and a
half year high. Hays reported a 1 percent rise in net fee
income, comparable to PageGroup's gross profit number under the
different reporting systems used by the companies.
PageGroup gets only 20 percent of its gross profit from
placing people in temporary jobs, while Hays gets around 60
percent.
"That reflects the salary level that we focus on, we focus
on qualified, professional people," Chief Executive Steve Ingham
said on Tuesday. "The higher the salary, the bigger the
percentage in favour of perm (permanent)."
Ingham said that the lack of confidence in the economy and
stringent hiring and firing rules in Europe was still denting
the confidence of employers to take people on permanently, while
candidates are also less likely to want to move roles.
PageGroup's businesses in France and Germany, representing
around a fifth of the group's gross profit and more focused on
filling permanent vacancies, shrank by 11 and 17 percent
respectively. That was improved from falls of 17 percent and 27
percent in the first three months of the year.
TEMPS
British employers plan to hire new staff at the fastest rate
since early 2008, adding to signs that the economy is continuing
to strengthen. Though trade unions argue that much of the
employment rise has been driven by workers settling for
temporary jobs.
Ingham flatly refuted the idea that there has been a
permanent shift in developed labour markets towards temporary
workers in the markets PageGroup operates in, and he would not
change his business along those lines.
"I would have to literally change our model and focus at
salary levels considerably lower and start pulling out of
emerging economies...which is not our strategy," he said.
"It's about supply and demand and I actually think these
things recover quite quickly when the market does."
In the first six months of 2013, PageGroup revenue fell 0.9
percent to 503 million pounds ($779 million), with profit before
tax falling 11.3 percent to 32 million pounds.
In July, Hays said that its full-year operating profit would
be at the top of market estimates, which were up to 125.5
million pounds at the time, compared to the 128 million it made
in 2012.
Ingham said that Britain had been "unusual", with profit
roughly flat for almost two years, though the second quarter of
2013 was the highest in seven quarters.
"It's definitely feeling like its going in the right
direction...but this is not a boom market yet in the UK by any
means."
Shares in PageGroup were down 4 percent to 450.5 pence, the
biggest mid-cap faller, by 0850 GMT.