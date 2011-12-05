* Michael Page says euro zone crisis hitting its business

* Sees full year pretax profit at bottom end of forecasts

* Stock falls over 10 percent (Updates share price, adds analyst comment, detail)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 5 British recruitment company Michael Page International said full-year profit would be towards the bottom end of forecasts because the European economic crisis had hit demand from its customers, sending its shares to a two-year low.

"Since our interim management statement in October, markets have continued to weaken as the euro zone crisis and the lowering of GDP forecasts worldwide have reduced client and candidate confidence levels," the company said on Monday.

Michael Page finds posts for people in the financial, accounting and legal services sectors, and like many companies operating in this sphere, it has been hit as the global economic slowdown has led many firms such as banks to axe jobs.

Michael Page said analyst forecasts for its 2011 pretax profit ranged from 86.5-114.2 million pounds ($135-$179 million). It made a 100.6-million-pound profit last year.

The warning caused the company's shares to fall sharply. The stock was down 13.4 percent at 316 pence in early trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 960 million pounds.

The stock was at its lowest level since November 2009 and the worst performer on Britain's mid-cap FTSE 250 index.

"We remain negative on the staffing sector as a whole, continuing to prefer smaller cap stocks such as Harvey Nash , Networkers and Matchtech who have limited exposure to financial services markets, operating in the more attractive and resilient IT/telecoms and engineering markets," said Seymour Pierce analyst Caroline de La Soujeole in a research note.

Companies around the world have been hit by the global economic slowdown, with recruitment company Robert Walters having also issued a cautious outlook on its prospects in October.

Robert Walters' shares were down 3.3 percent, while shares in Harvey Nash slipped by 1.8 percent.

Michael Page's shares have fallen by nearly 50 percent over the last six months. ($1 = 0.6399 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mark Potter)