July 20 Michaels Stores said on Friday that its chief executive, John Menzer, has resigned from the arts and crafts retailer to focus on recovering from the stroke he suffered in April.

The company, controlled by private equity firms Bain Capital Partners and Blackstone Group, said it is searching for a new CEO.

The company filed for an initial public offering in March. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)