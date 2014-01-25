PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOSTON Jan 25 Michaels, the biggest U.S. arts and crafts retailer, said on Saturday that it is working with federal law enforcement officials to investigate a possible data breach on its systems that process payment cards.
"We are concerned there may have been a data security attack on Michaels that may have affected our customers' payment card information and we are taking aggressive action to determine the nature and scope of the issue," Chief Executive Chuck Rubin said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"While we have not confirmed a compromise to our systems, we believe it is in the best interest of our customers to alert them to this potential issue so they can take steps to protect themselves," he said in the statement.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, March 21 Australia's Downer EDI Ltd on Tuesday offered to buy cleaner-caterer Spotless Group Holdings Ltd for A$1.27 billion ($982 million), almost a third below the price it was listed at after a private equity turnaround three years ago.
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, will launch its first investment arm to expand its e-commerce business in partnership with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Monday.