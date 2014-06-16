BRIEF-Ardagh Group announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Arts and crafts retailer Michaels Companies Inc said it expected to raise up to $528 million in its initial public offering.
The company's offering of 27.8 million shares is expected to be priced at between $17 and $19 each, Michaels said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. (r.reuters.com/fym22w) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurinia prices us$150.5 million public offering of common shares
* Mulesoft inc - estimates that ipo price will be between $14.00 - $16.00 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: