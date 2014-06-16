June 16 Arts and crafts retailer Michaels Companies Inc said it expected to raise up to $528 million in its initial public offering.

The company's offering of 27.8 million shares is expected to be priced at between $17 and $19 each, Michaels said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. (r.reuters.com/fym22w) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)