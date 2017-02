Sept 21 Michaels Stores, Inc. on Thursday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MICHAELS STORES, INC. AMT $200 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 106.25 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 6.005 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 509 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE 11/01/2014