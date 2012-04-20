April 20 Michaels Stores Inc said on Friday that
Chief Executive Officer John Menzer had been hospitalized due to
an undisclosed medical condition and was stable.
The arts and crafts retailer is currently owned by
investment firms Bain Capital Partners LLC and Blackstone Group
LP. Last month, Michaels filed for an initial public
offering of up to $500 million that would bring it back to the
public market.
"We have complete confidence in the management team to
execute Michaels' strategy and run the day-to-day business
during his absence," Peter Wallace, senior managing director
with Blackstone, said in a statement.
Details on Menzer's condition were not disclosed.
