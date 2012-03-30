March 30 Michaels Stores Inc filed
with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $500 million in an
initial public offering of common stock that could be one of the
year's largest IPOs in the retail sector.
The offering comes six years after private equity owners
Blackstone and Bain purchased the Texas-based arts and
crafts company for more than $6 billion.
The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus that J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs,
Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch, among others, are underwriting
the IPO.
Michaels operates 1,066 retail stores in 49 U.S. states and
in Canada. It posted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $661 million in 2011
and had total debt of $3.5 billion as of Jan. 28, 2012.
The IPO could prove a significant test for private equity
firms looking to exit investments this year. Many firms are now
looking to aggressively sell or IPO their portfolio companies
after being unable to do so in late 2011 due to economic
uncertainty.
If successful, Michaels could pave the way for other large
private equity-backed companies to tap the public markets.
Several of these companies, including Toys R Us, have
filed registration documents for an IPO but have not yet stated
when they will go public.
The Michaels filing did not reveal how many shares the
company plans to sell or an expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "MIK."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees; the
final size of the IPO may differ.
(Reporting By Tanya Agrawal and Olivia Oran; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)