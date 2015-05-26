PARIS May 26 French tyre maker Michelin said on Tuesday it had successfully priced two bonds worth 600 million euros in total.

It said it had placed a 300 million euro seven-year tranche with a 1.125 percent coupon and a 300 million euro twelve-year tranche with a 1.750 percent coupon.

"The issue supports the Group's strategy of actively managing its debt and strengthening its liquidity," it said in a statement. "It helps to diversify Michelin's sources of financing and enhance its financial flexibility by lengthening the average maturity of its debt."

Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and MUFG were joint lead managers for the issue. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Geert De Clercq)