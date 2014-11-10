UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 10 French tyremaker Michelin said at an investor day in China on Monday that it aims to more than double its business in the country within the next 10 years.
The head of Michelin's Shenyang 2 plant in China, Benoit Heubert, also confirmed its goal of annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes by 2019. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources