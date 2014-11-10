PARIS Nov 10 French tyremaker Michelin said at an investor day in China on Monday that it aims to more than double its business in the country within the next 10 years.

The head of Michelin's Shenyang 2 plant in China, Benoit Heubert, also confirmed its goal of annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes by 2019. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)