PARIS, June 12 Michelin will end production at its two Colombian plants later this year, cutting 460 jobs, the French tyremaker said on Wednesday.

The company will stop making tyres at its plants in Cali and Chusaca in mid-2013 and take a 101 million euro ($134 million) restructuring charge in its accounts for the first half of the year, Michelin said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.7533 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Keiron Henderson)