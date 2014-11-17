PARIS Nov 17 The European tyre market for new cars and light trucks grew 3 percent in October, Michelin said on Monday.

The European market for replacement tyres however shrunk by 7 percent, Michelin said on its website. This was largely due to lower demand for winter tyres given the unseasonably mild weather across the continent, it said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Michael Urquhart)