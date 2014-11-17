UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 17 The European tyre market for new cars and light trucks grew 3 percent in October, Michelin said on Monday.
The European market for replacement tyres however shrunk by 7 percent, Michelin said on its website. This was largely due to lower demand for winter tyres given the unseasonably mild weather across the continent, it said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources