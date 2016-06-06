PARIS, June 6 Michelin said ahead of an investor day on Monday that it aims to increase tyre sales by 20 percent by 2020, pledging to outpace the growth of the market.

The group also said it aimed to double services and solutions revenue to 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) over the same time period. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)