SEOUL Nov 9 Michelin sold about 15.2 million shares in Hankook Tire for 623 billion won ($555.7 million), a media report said on Wednesday.

Michelin said on Tuesday that the proceeds of the sale would allow the company to accelerate its expansion strategy in high-growth markets.

Shares in Hankook Tire tumbled 7 percent as of 0021 GMT following the stake sale announcement.

Hong Kong-based Finance Asia reported that the French tyre maker sold the shares at a discount of 12 percent to the stock's November 8 close of 46,650 won, far below the indicative price range of 43,000-45,000 won. ($1 = 1121.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)