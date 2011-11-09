* Michelin sells entire 9.98 pct stake in Hankook for $556
mln
* Sale at 12 pct discount to Hankook's Tuesday close
* Deals seen ending 8-yr partnership, Hankook shares down 8
pct
* Hankook-Michelin tie up wasn't effective - analysts
* Stake sale comes after Hankook shares hit record high
SEOUL, Nov 9 French tyre maker Michelin
, the second largest shareholder in Hankook Tire
, exited the South Korean firm in a deal worth 623
billion won ($555.7 million) and seen as ending the companies'
eight-year partnership.
Hankook shares fell 8 percent on Wednesday after Michelin
said it sold all its 15.2 million shares, or its 9.98 percent
stake, in the company. Shares in South Korea's top tyre maker
had hit a record high on Nov. 4.
Michelin sold the stake at 26.64 euros per share, or 41,000
won, a 12 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price. The offer
price range was 43,000-45,000 won per share, a source had told
Reuters.
The tyre makers entered a partnership in 2003 and Michelin
took a 6.24 percent stake in Hankook in 2006. It later boosted
the stake to 9.98 percent. Founder and Chairman Cho Yang-rai is
the single largest shareholder in the company with a 15.99
percent stake.
"The cooperation was not effective. Their partnership wasn't
seen in distribution channels. So even if (Hankook) loses
Michelin, it would not impact Hankook fundamentally," said Lee
Sang-hyun, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Michelin said the proceeds of the sale will allow it to
accelerate its industrial strategy in high-growth markets.
Hong Kong-based Finance Asia reported that sightly more than
50 investors took part in the transaction, including long-only
investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup acted as sole bookrunner for the deal.
Shares in Hankook Tire were down 8.2 percent at 42,850 won
at 0219 GMT.
($1 = 1121.050 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Vinu Pilakkott)