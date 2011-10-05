* Truck tyre market mainly slowing down

* Reiterates 2011 financial objectives

* Caution comes after raised tyre sales goals in July (Adds background, closing shares)

PARIS, Oct 5 Michelin expects a slowdown in tyre demand in the second half of the year, mainly in the truck segment, though the French tyre maker reiterated its financial objectives for the year.

Michelin's caution for the second half of the year follow a more confident note it gave at the end of July when it predicted the market would return to pre-crisis levels of growth in the second half.

At the time, it raised its full-year sales volume target to 8 percent from 6.5 percent with market growth in the second half set to return to levels closer to those seen before the industry crisis.

The Michelin statement on Wednesday did not explain why it sees slowing demand for tyres in the second half, but the comments come against a backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and regional growth at a standstill.

"In a tyre market that is less active in the second half of the year, especially in the truck tyre segment ... (Michelin Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard) reiterated the Group's objectives for 2011," Michelin said.

The group, which hosted an investor day in Cuneo, Italy, still expects unit sales to grow about 8 percent and operating income to increase.

Michelin in July posted a first-half operating profit of 971 million euros on revenues of 10.1 billion euros. Sales volumes grew 12.6 percent in the first half.

Michelin shares closed up 7.1 percent at 43.62 euros.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)