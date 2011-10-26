* Says op. income to be "substantially" higher than in 2010

* Q3 sales rise 10.6 percent to 5.14 billion euros

* Reiterates 2011 sales and operating profit targets

* Says truck tire market expected to remain uncertain (Adds CEO quotes)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Oct 26 French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year sales and operating profit targets, despite an uncertain truck tyre market expected in the fourth quarter, after it reported a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales.

The company confirmed its previous estimates that sales volumes are likely to edge toward 8 percent by year-end and said operating income should be "substantially" higher than in 2010. Earlier this year the company had simply said operating income would be "higher."

"We will be looking at 7.5 to 8 percent [growth] rather than 8 to 8.5 percent, but ... that would not impair the strong move in our results this year compared with the year before," Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard told analysts during a conference call.

As previously flagged, free cash flow is expected to be temporarily negative in 2011, reflecting the impact of raw material costs, which is expected to reach 1.8 billion euros this year after rubber prices reached a lifetime peak in February.

In 2012 the impact is expected to decline to 650 million euros if raw material prices maintain their current levels, Senard said.

Sales in the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 5.14 billion euros ($7.1 billion) from 4.65 billion a year earlier, driven by price increases as well as stronger sales of specialty tyres, which Michelin expects to remain buoyant in the fourth quarter.

But growth in replacement car tyres in Europe and light truck tyres will depend on winter sales to end-customers in the current quarter, the company said.

Senard said that while it is too early to make market forecasts for 2012, he would be "comfortable" with volume growth of between 4 and 5 percent in 2012.

Michelin, whose origins go back to 1888 when it began making cycle tyres, supplies tyres used in cars, motorcycles, trucks and aircraft. It was also a supplier to the now-discontinued U.S. space shuttle programme.

Its shares closed up 0.5 percent before the company statement at 52.28 euros, having lost around 12 percent of their value since the start of the year, but outperforming the European auto sector, down around 17 percent. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb, David Holmes and Bernard Orr)