* Raises 2015 profit goal to 2.5 billion euros
* FY net up 39 pct to 1.46 bln euros vs f'cast 1.32 billion
* Revenue up 16 pct to 20.72 bln vs f'cast 20.65 bln
* Shares lower after sector-wide tumble
(Adds detail on mining tyres)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Feb 10 Michelin SCA, the
world's No.2 tyremaker, raised its 2015 profit goal by a
quarter, encouraged by demand from European and U.S.
truckmakers, strong pricing and growth in outsize tyres for the
mining industry.
The French company, which makes tyres for everything from
bicycles to airliners, said net income rose 39 percent to 1.46
billion euros ($2 billion) in 2011, beating analysts'
expectations of 1.32 billion, on a 16 percent revenue increase
to 20.72 billion.
Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, saw
earnings rise this year on the back of price rises introduced to
offset escalating raw material costs.
"I'd expected to see some slippage on price and (product)
mix, but it's surprisingly strong," London-based Credit Suisse
analyst Erich Hauser said.
After rising as much as 3.9 percent earlier in the day,
Michelin shares ended 3 percent down at 54.04 euros, after a
weak U.S. market opening sent European auto stocks lower.
The STOXX Europe 600 autos and parts index sank 1.9
percent, as Fiat tumbled 3.3 percent and PSA Peugeot
Citroen 3.2 percent.
Michelin's profit gain came despite a sales volume increase
of just 6.7 percent, lower than the 8 percent advance the
company had forecast.
But price hikes boosted earnings by 2.01 billion euros,
outstripping the 1.75 billion euro negative impact of higher raw
material costs. In July, Michelin predicted pricing would only
cover the rising bill for rubber, steel and oil-derived
synthetic rubber.
Material costs will dent 2012 earnings by a more limited 300
to 350 million euros, the company predicted.
BUOYANT DEMAND
Sales to truck manufacturers jumped 56 percent in North
America and 35 percent in Europe last year. Demand from U.S.
vehicle makers remained buoyant in the fourth quarter, with
gains of 22 percent gain in car tyre sales and 49 percent in
heavy trucks.
Before one-time gains and losses, operating income rose 15
percent last year to 1.95 billion euros, or 9.4 percent of
sales, compared with a 9.5 percent operating margin in 2010. The
company raised its 2015 target to 2.5 billion euros from 2
billion.
Car- and truck-tyre margins fell, weighed down by the higher
materials bill, while so-called specialty tyres for planes,
agriculture and earthmovers used in mining recorded a sharp
increase in profitability.
"Specialty tyres are what's driving this beat, and it's a
business where only Michelin is really present in Europe,"
Credit Suisse's Hauser said.
Such products include the world's largest tyre, fitted by
Michelin to Caterpillar's 797 truck, a 15-metre (50
foot) behemoth that shifts payloads of 360 metric tons (400 U.S.
tons) around open-pit mines and construction sites.
The tyre alone contains enough steel within its four-metre
diameter to build two small cars.
Michelin is targeting a 9 percent return on capital every
year until 2015 while aiming to pay out 30 percent of its profit
as dividends. Sales volumes are seen growing 25 percent by 2015
and 50 percent by 2020.
Chief Executive Michel Rollier said Jean-Dominique Senard,
named last year to succeed him, would take over the top job at
the company's May 11 shareholder meeting.
The French tyremaker, which ranks behind Bridgestone
of Japan in global production, raised 1.2 billion euros
in a 2010 share issue to finance an emerging market expansion
adding the equivalent of one new plant each year.
The company said it would raise its dividend to 2.10 euros
per share from 1.78 euros a year before.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and David Holmes)