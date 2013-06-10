PARIS, June 10 Michelin, the world's second-largest tyremaker, plans to halt operations at its truck tyres plant at Joue-les-Tours in central France to cope with a prolonged slump in sales, cutting 700 out of 926 jobs, Les Echos newspaper said on Monday.

Michelin, which employs 63,000 people in Europe, could at the same time announce plans to invest around 500 million euros ($661 million) in France to upgrade its plants, the paper said, without citing its sources.

Michelin declined to comment. ($1=0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)