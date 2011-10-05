PARIS Oct 5 Michelin expects a
slowdown in tyre demand in the second half of the year, mainly
in the truck segment, though the French tyre maker reiterated
its financial objectives for the year.
"In a tyre market that is less active in the second half of
the year, especially in the truck tyre segment ... (Michelin
Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard) reiterated the Group's
objectives for 2011," Michelin said in a statement on Wednesday.
The group, which hosted an investor day in Cuneo, Italy,
still expects unit sales to grow about 8 percent and operating
income to increase.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)