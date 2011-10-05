PARIS Oct 5 Michelin expects a slowdown in tyre demand in the second half of the year, mainly in the truck segment, though the French tyre maker reiterated its financial objectives for the year.

"In a tyre market that is less active in the second half of the year, especially in the truck tyre segment ... (Michelin Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard) reiterated the Group's objectives for 2011," Michelin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group, which hosted an investor day in Cuneo, Italy, still expects unit sales to grow about 8 percent and operating income to increase.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)