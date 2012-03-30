Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
PARIS, March 30 French tyre maker Michelin said on Friday it would book a capital gain of nearly 100 million euros ($133.17 million) in the first half of 2012 from the 110 million sale of a building in central Paris.
The sale of the property, which has been acquired by French insurer Covea, follows Michelin's decision to consolidate its Paris staff in Boulogne-Billancourt, in the capital's outskirts, in June last year. ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)