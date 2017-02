PARIS Oct 26 French tyre maker Michelin on Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year sales and operating profit targets after it reported a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales, driven by price increases and stronger sales of specialty tyres.

The company confirmed its previous estimates that sales volumes is likely grow around 8 percent by year end and that operating income should be "substantially" higher than in 2010.

Sales in the three months to September 30 rose to 5.14 billion euros ($7.1 billion) from 4.65 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)