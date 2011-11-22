Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
PARIS Nov 22 The tyre market remains healthy overall, with the exception of that for heavy truck tyres in Europe, the chairman of tyremaker Michelin said on the sidelines of a French CCFA car assocation event.
"Today, overall, we see a situation which remains relatively healthy with one exception, which is nonetheless a worry, namely the heavy truck tyre market in Europe," Michel Rollier said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
TAMPA, Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League's title game in four years.