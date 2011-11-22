PARIS Nov 22 The tyre market remains healthy overall, with the exception of that for heavy truck tyres in Europe, the chairman of tyremaker Michelin said on the sidelines of a French CCFA car assocation event.

"Today, overall, we see a situation which remains relatively healthy with one exception, which is nonetheless a worry, namely the heavy truck tyre market in Europe," Michel Rollier said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Lionel Laurent)