PARIS Jan 22 Michelin said on Thursday that the replacement tyre market in Europe slowed down last month as a result of high stocks of winter tyres while the weather had remained mild.

The French tyre maker added that the European light vehicle tyre market, excluding replacements, rose 7 percent in December for a full-year increase of 3 percent. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)