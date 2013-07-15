PARIS, July 15 French tyremaker Michelin said European sales to carmakers rose 2 percent industry-wide in June and replacement demand grew 3 percent year-on-year.

In the heavy trucks category, demand from vehicle manufacturers rose 2 percent and industry-wide replacement tyre sales increased 5 percent, the company said on its website on Monday. Car tyre demand was flat in May. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Cowell)