PARIS Oct 22 French tyremaker Michelin
cut its full-year sales goal and said it would rein in
investment after third-quarter sales fell 4.6 percent, weighed
down by an emerging-market slump and weaker European truck tyre
demand.
Net sales fell to 4.89 billion euros ($6.18 billion) in
July-September, Michelin said in a statement on Wednesday,
cutting its 2014 sales volume growth goal to 1-2 percent from 3
percent.
Capital expenditure will be maintained around 2 billion
euros this year and subsequently "revised downwards", the
company said, falling steadily to 1.5-1.7 billion euros in 2017.
Michelin is weathering an emerging-market slowdown and
currency slide, compounded by a shaky recovery in Europe. The
third quarter saw "weakening demand in Europe, especially in
truck tyres", Michelin's statement added.
Chief Financial Officer Marc Henry had hinted last month
that the earlier sales goal might be missed, saying in a
newspaper interview that a 3 percent expansion was "difficult to
reach in view of current markets".
Quarterly heavy-truck tyre sales were particularly weak in
Michelin's home region, with European demand from vehicle
manufacturers falling 10 percent and the market for replacement
tyres shrinking 3 percent.
The U.S. and Canadian markets for truck and car tyres
remained buoyant but there was a sharp decline in demand from
carmakers in South America, the company said.
Pricing declines accounted for almost half of the revenue
decline, amid tougher competition from lower-cost brands.
Michelin nonetheless stuck by its pledge to deliver an
increase in full-year operating income before one-time gains and
charges as well as a return on capital above 11 percent and
structural cash flow exceeding 500 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7901 euro)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)