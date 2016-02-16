PARIS Feb 16 French tyre maker Michelin said on Tuesday its profit rose 13 percent last year as sales increased in most regions and a weaker euro boosted revenue, offsetting competitive pressure on prices.

Net income rose to 1.17 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in 2015, the group said, on an 8.4 percent increase in revenue to 21.2 billion euros.

Operating income rose almost 19 percent before non-recurring gains and charges to 2.58 billion euros, or 12.2 percent of sales - compared with an 11.1 percent margin a year earlier.

Michelin said it expected to increase sales volumes and operating income in 2016 as car and truck tyre demand expands in Europe and North America, while remaining broadly flat in many emerging markets. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Alister Doyle)