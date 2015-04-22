(Adds detail, comment, background)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS, April 22 Michelin's first-quarter revenue rose 5.6 percent, the French tyre maker said on Wednesday, as a boost from the weaker euro more than made up for declining prices.

Sales increased to 5.02 billion euros ($5.4 billion), flattered by a falling euro that increased the value of repatriated overseas revenues by 443 million euros.

Lower pricing put a 245 million-euro dent in the top line, partly the result of clauses linking raw-material costs to supply deals with vehicle manufacturers.

But Michelin also blamed "repositioning in the replacement market" - an acknowledgement that it had been forced to cut prices in response to tougher competition.

Michelin is engaged in a cost-cutting drive as it struggles with weaker demand and a mounting challenge from cheaper Chinese rivals in the North American truck-tyre sector and other key markets.

Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard raised his main savings target in February after 2014 profit and sales missed expectations.

In a further sop to shareholders on Wednesday, Michelin announced plans to buy back 750 million euros of its own stock within two years - effectively handing out the cash by boosting the value of the remaining shares.

Trading in Michelin stock closed 3 cents higher at 95.79 euros ahead of Wednesday's sales announcement, valuing the company at 17.8 billion euros.

Car tyre sales were the quarterly bright spot, the company said, up 10.2 percent at 2.78 billion euros.

Truck tyre revenue was little changed at 1.47 billion, while sales of "specialty" tyres for agriculture, mining, aviation and motorcycles were broadly flat.

The declining euro and raw-materials bill will save a combined 950 million euros in 2015, Michelin predicted, almost 60 percent more than it had forecast in February.

The company nonetheless left its overall goals unchanged - including pledges to improve on last year's operating profit and achieve positive cash flow of 700 million euros.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)